Php function to delete all files and subfolders except one nominated subfolder

Hi

I have a function to delete a folder and all contents including subfolders and files. This works ok, here is code :-

function delete_folder_and_contents($dir) { if (is_dir($dir)) { $objects = scandir($dir); foreach ($objects as $object) { if ($object != "." && $object != "..") { if (filetype($dir."/".$object) == "dir") delete_folder_and_contents($dir."/".$object); else unlink ($dir."/".$object); } } reset($objects); if (! rmdir($dir)){ echo '<div class = "warning">Could not delete existing content, please ensure no other programs or utilities are accessing the folder or contents - <strong>' . $dir . '</strong></div><br>'; } } }

However I really want to use this function in 3 ways -

1 - Delete folder and contents (including subfolders and files)

2 - Just delete contents (subfolders and files but leave original folder)

3 - either of the above but ignore (do not delete ONE designated subfolder)

I have been trying and struggling for hours now to amend this function to accept three parameters instead of one to do the following:-

first parameter - is the folder name (this works ok) and deletes folder and all subfolders and files

second parameter - delete root/parent folder yes/no - by this I mean option to delete designated folder and contents or just contents (subfolders and files but leave the root/designated folder)

third parameter - subfolder to ignore (including subfolder contents)

For example -

delete_folder_and_contents($root, $delete_root, $ignore )

so :-

delete_folder_and_contents('main', 'yes', '' )

would delete the folder main and all contents

delete_folder_and_contents('main', 'no', '')

would delete the contents of the folder ‘main’ but keep the empty folder

delete_folder_and_contents('main', 'no', 'child')

would delete the folder contents, keep the empty folder and the subfolder ‘child’ and subfolder contents.

Basically I need to be able to delete entire folder or just delete contents of folder or just delete folder contents and skip/ignore 1 subfolder.

I dont actually mind if I have to have 3 different functions, but all in one would be great.

Any advice or ideas eagerly accepted, even advice on original function structure.

Thanks guys