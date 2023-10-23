PHP-FPM with chroot: "File not found"

The web page shows: “File not found” and the error log shows:

AH01071: Got error ‘Primary script unknown’

pool config:

[mydomain.se] user = www-data group = www-data listen = /var/run/php/php8.2-fpm-mydomain.se.sock listen.owner = www-data listen.group = www-data php_admin_flag[allow_url_fopen] = off pm = dynamic pm.max_children = 5 pm.start_servers = 2 pm.min_spare_servers = 1 pm.max_spare_servers = 3 chroot = /rootfolder

vhost:

<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot "/rootfolder" ServerName mydomain.se ServerAlias www.mydomain.se <FilesMatch ".php$"> SetHandler "proxy:unix:/var/run/php/php8.2-fpm-mydomain.se.sock|fcgi://localhost/" </FilesMatch> </VirtualHost>

It works without chroot, but I want to be able to use chroot in the config.

I guess when I include chroot the “listen” path becomes incorrect, but I dont know.

Can someone please help?