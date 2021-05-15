PHP Fatal Error with inserting stuff into database



I’ve been trying for the past 10 hours or so trying to solve this PHP fatal error. I’ve looked all over Stack Overflow, and many more sites to find the solution. Unfortunately, I have not found the missing piece and I’m humbly asking for a hand.

The error is: **Fatal error** : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function bind_param() on bool in C:\xampp\htdocs\affc\index.php:48 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in **C:\xampp\htdocs\affc\index.php** on line **48**

My code is as follows.


                $conn=mysqli_connect("localhost","","",""); /* This is connected properly. For the sake of my database privacy, I am not disclosing it. */
                // Check connection
                if (mysqli_connect_errno()){
                    echo "Failed to connect to MySQL: " . mysqli_connect_error();
                    die();
                }

                if(isset($_POST['submit']))
                {		
                    $post_user = $_POST['content'];
                
                    $save = $conn->prepare("INSERT INTO psots (status_id, status, timestamp) VALUES ?,?,?");
                    $save->bind_param("sss",$post_user);
                    $save->execute();
                
                    if(!$insert)
                    {
                        echo mysqli_error();
                    }
                    else
                    {
                        echo "Records added successfully.";
                    }
                }```
SQL if needed:

SET AUTOCOMMIT = 0;
START TRANSACTION;
SET time_zone = "+00:00";


/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT=@@CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS=@@CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS */;
/*!40101 SET @OLD_COLLATION_CONNECTION=@@COLLATION_CONNECTION */;
/*!40101 SET NAMES utf8mb4 */;

--
-- Database: `affc`
--

-- --------------------------------------------------------

--
-- Table structure for table `psots`
--

CREATE TABLE `psots` (
  `status_id` int(11) NOT NULL,
  `status` tinytext CHARACTER SET cp1250,
  `timestamp` timestamp NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1 COLLATE=latin1_general_ci;

--
-- Indexes for dumped tables
--

--
-- Indexes for table `psots`
--
ALTER TABLE `psots`
  ADD PRIMARY KEY (`status_id`);

--
-- AUTO_INCREMENT for dumped tables
--

--
-- AUTO_INCREMENT for table `psots`
--
ALTER TABLE `psots`
  MODIFY `status_id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, AUTO_INCREMENT=12;
COMMIT;

/*!40101 SET CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT=@OLD_CHARACTER_SET_CLIENT */;
/*!40101 SET CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS=@OLD_CHARACTER_SET_RESULTS */;
/*!40101 SET COLLATION_CONNECTION=@OLD_COLLATION_CONNECTION */;
