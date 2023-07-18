PHP extensions fatigue

Each time I install a Debian-Apache-MySQL-PHP web hosting environment for PHPMyAdmin, Composer and Drupal, I do:

apt install gettext php-curl php-cli php-mysql php-mysqli php-zip php-json php-cgi php-gd php-mbstring php-seclib php-phpsecli php-pear libapache2-mod-php

Maintaining this through the years causes me fatigue because every year the names can change a bit and I must search for new names for the same packages.

I thought to solve this fatigue by using some single command to install all PHP extensions whatsoever without distinction (only those in official Debian repositories). Is there such a command?

Ansible and/or Docker or alternatives is too complicated for me, I am a Bash-and-be-done-with-it guy.

What could you advise me to solve the faituge of remembering and changing all these names, throughout the years?