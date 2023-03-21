Php event on click link

To achieve this, you can add an event listener to the link and prevent the default behavior of opening the URL. Then, you can use AJAX to load the XML file, parse it using the DOMParser API, and extract the data you want to display in the modal popup. Finally, you can display the data in the modal popup using JavaScript and CSS.

<a href="data.xml" class="popup-link">Click me to open modal popup</a> <div id="popup" class="modal"> <div class="modal-content"> <span class="close">×</span> <h1 id="heading"></h1> <p id="text"></p> </div> </div>

.modal { display: none; position: fixed; z-index: 1; left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; overflow: auto; background-color: rgb(0,0,0); background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.4); } .modal-content { background-color: #fefefe; margin: 15% auto; padding: 20px; border: 1px solid #888; width: 80%; } .close { color: #aaa; float: right; font-size: 28px; font-weight: bold; } .close:hover, .close:focus { color: black; text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; }

const link = document.querySelector('.popup-link'); const modal = document.querySelector('#popup'); const headingEl = document.querySelector('#heading'); const textEl = document.querySelector('#text'); link.addEventListener('click', function(event) { event.preventDefault(); // Prevent opening the URL // Load the XML file using AJAX const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { const parser = new DOMParser(); const xml = parser.parseFromString(this.responseText, "application/xml"); // Extract the data from the XML file const childNodes = xml.getElementsByTagName('child'); const data = []; for (let i = 0; i < childNodes.length; i++) { const subchild = childNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('subchild')[0].textContent; const to = childNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('to')[0].textContent; data.push({ subchild, to }); } // Display the data in the modal popup if (data.length > 0) { const firstItem = data[0]; headingEl.textContent = firstItem.subchild; textEl.textContent = firstItem.to; modal.style.display = "block"; } } }; xhr.open("GET", this.href, true); xhr.send(); }); modal.querySelector('.close').addEventListener('click', function() { modal.style.display = "none"; });

Not tested, but it might be what you are looking for?