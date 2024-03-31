PHP date with span tags in

Hi there,
I am trying to wrap some date outputs in a span tag, but I am getting some weird things being outputted.
This is what I have:
$start_date_short = date('<span class="day">D</span><span class="day-number">jS</span>', $timestampStart);
and using this to echo it:
<?php echo $start_date_short; ?>
However, it is showing this:
Any ideas why this is?
I’ve tried to escape the span classes but don’t think it needed it as it still outputs all of the above.
the purpose of the date() function is to return a formatted date/time, not to produce html markup. every character between the opening ’ and closing ’ that that is a valid format character is being replaced with the formatted value. to get this to work the way you are trying to use, you would need to escape every character that is a valid format character.
i recommend that you use printf() or sprintf() to build the output, and call the date() function for each different section of formatted date/time that you want to put into the output.