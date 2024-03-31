PHP date with span tags in

Hi there,

I am trying to wrap some date outputs in a span tag, but I am getting some weird things being outputted.

This is what I have:

$start_date_short = date('<span class="day">D</span><span class="day-number">jS</span>', $timestampStart);

and using this to echo it:

<?php echo $start_date_short; ?>

However, it is showing this:

Any ideas why this is?

I’ve tried to escape the span classes but don’t think it needed it as it still outputs all of the above.