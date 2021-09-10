Php curl login with session and display respone/result on the next page

Good day i have written a code for login into a dashboard that works perfectly, my challenge is i want the when logged in i want the response to be displayed on the next page i.e dashboard see the code below.

$data = array(

    'EmailAddress' => 'john@example.com',

    'Password' => '1234567890',

    'SubscriberID' => '1b2b3h4g7s3t9f8s7w'

    );



    $url = "login.php";



    $nextPage = "dashboard.php";



    $options = array(

    'http' => array(

        'method'  => 'POST',

        'content' => json_encode( $data ),

        'header'=>  "Content-Type: application/json\r\n" .

                    "Accept: application/json\r\n"

        )

    );



    $context  = stream_context_create( $options );

    $result = file_get_contents( $url, false, $context );

    $response = json_decode( $result, true );



    //echo $result; to see the result remove comment and add comment to header('Location: '.$nextPage);



    if ($response["Message"] !== "The request is invalid." && $response["Authenticated"]) {

        echo "login successfull";

        header('Location: '.$nextPage);

    } else {

        echo "login failed!";

    }

Kindly help