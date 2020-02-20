PHP CURL Follow Redirect

I am writing a section of code the gets a page that is out on the Internet. When php curl goes to this page it redirects to another page. I am not sure what type of redirect it is. In other words I don’t know if it is a 301.

Here is the initial page my script goes to.

https://billing.joesdatacenter.com/cart.php?a=add&pid=2&cf_wdcmaid=971

I believe it redirects to a dynamic page. I need to be able to follow this redirect. I have included my code which includes the curl redirect. The problem is that even with the line of code to follow redirects it does not follow the redirect. I use an array with url’s in the script in place of the url. To understand how the redirect happens you can go to the url I provided.