PHP command line: enter data into executed function

Hello all

I’m writing a script to automatically push code to a git server.

I’m using php and running the script via the command line.

After asking the user to enter the branch and commit message, the following code runs:

exec(‘git config user.name "’ . $userName . ‘"’);

exec(‘git config user.email "’ . $userEmail . ‘"’);

exec('git checkout -b ’ . $branch);

exec(‘git add --all’);

exec(‘git commit -m "’ . $message . ‘"’);

exec('git push origin ’ . $branch);

When running the last command, the script stops and asks for a user name, then a password.

How can I enter that username and password via the script?

I don’t want to have to type in the user name and password each time.

I’ve been looking on the net for the past 2 days, and I can’t get this right.

Thanks in advance.

Have a lovely day.