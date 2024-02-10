Php code no more working

This code worked, but now is doesn’t any more:
$now = date('m-d-Y');
$end = date('15-09-2023');
if ($now <= $end)
{echo "some text"; }
The text appears even after the end date.
date() yields a string.
STRING comparing “02-09-2024” and “15-09-2023” will always yield that now < end because “0” < “1”.
If you want to use string comparisons for dates, put them in Y-m-d format. (incidentally, why are you trying to compare a m-d-Y and something that starts with a 15?)