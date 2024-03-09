Php array using a variable

Let’s look at the first block of code, before the second query:-
$wordArr = []; // No need to set an array, PDO will fetch directly into a new array
$words = "SELECT * FROM aarude;"; // Don't use * unless you absolutlely need to fetch every column, here you only need one column
$words = $dbh->prepare($words); // No need to prepare and execute a hard coded query with no variables
$words->execute();
if($words->rowCount() > 0){ // This isn't the best way to check a result
while ($word = $words->fetch (PDO::FETCH_OBJ)){ // No point fetching as an object if you are not using it as an object
$rude = $word->word;
array_push($wordArr,$rude); // Use fetchAll to put straight to an array
}
}
We can shorten that to a single line of code which will get the same result more efficiently:-
$wordArr = $dbh->query("SELECT word FROM aarude")->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_COLUMN);
I’ll leave the second part as it doesn’t work anyway and needs a complete rethink…