Php array using a variable

Because in_array() is looking for an exact match for the whole title, not just any part of the title string.

So if the array is:-

$array = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'];

and the title is:-

$title = "Foo goes to the bar with Baz";

It won’t find a match. It will match if the title is:-

$title = 'foo';

On a side note, that whole block of code could be optimised a lot, but that’s another subject.