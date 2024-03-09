Php array using a variable

Why does this not find the word as a variable?
But if i use in_array(‘naughtyword’, $wordArr) as a hard code it works??

	$wordArr = [];	
	$words = "SELECT * FROM aarude;";
	$words = $dbh->prepare($words);
	$words->execute();
	if($words->rowCount() > 0){
		while ($word = $words->fetch (PDO::FETCH_OBJ)){
			$rude = $word->word;
			array_push($wordArr,$rude);
		}
	}

	$search = "SELECT * FROM products ORDER BY date DESC;";
 	
	$search = $dbh->prepare($search);
	$search->execute();
	if($search->rowCount() > 0){
			while ($s = $search->fetch (PDO::FETCH_OBJ)){
				$title = strtolower($s->title);
				$test = '"'.$title.'"';
				if(in_array($title, $wordArr)){ echo "NAUGHTY!!!<br/>"; };
				
				echo $title."<br/><br/>";
				
				echo $s->description."<br/><br/>";;
			}
	}
Because in_array() is looking for an exact match for the whole title, not just any part of the title string.
So if the array is:-

$array = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'];

and the title is:-

$title = "Foo goes to the bar with Baz";

It won’t find a match. It will match if the title is:-

$title = 'foo';

On a side note, that whole block of code could be optimised a lot, but that’s another subject.

Let’s look at the first block of code, before the second query:-

	$wordArr = [];		// No need to set an array, PDO will fetch directly into a new array
	$words = "SELECT * FROM aarude;";	// Don't use * unless you absolutlely need to fetch every column, here you only need one column
	$words = $dbh->prepare($words); // No need to prepare and execute a hard coded query with no variables
	$words->execute();
	if($words->rowCount() > 0){ // This isn't the best way to check a result
		while ($word = $words->fetch (PDO::FETCH_OBJ)){ // No point fetching as an object if you are not using it as an object
			$rude = $word->word;
			array_push($wordArr,$rude); // Use fetchAll to put straight to an array
		}
	}

We can shorten that to a single line of code which will get the same result more efficiently:-

$wordArr = $dbh->query("SELECT word FROM aarude")->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_COLUMN);

I’ll leave the second part as it doesn’t work anyway and needs a complete rethink…

Okay thanks,

I’m going to scrap this anyway and perform an autocomplete before this data gets to database in the first place within the user form.