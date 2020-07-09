Php array_sum not working properly

Hello there!
I’m having a strange problem. I’m trying to get an average of numbers from a table.
I created an array, then imploded it but when I give the value, it only outputs the first number not the average I need.
What am I doing wrong?
<?php
(...)
foreach($lr_loop as $row):
$loc_rate[] = $row["stars"];
endforeach;
$loc_rate_imploded = implode(', ', $loc_rate);
echo $loc_rate_imploded; // Gives 5,2,3,5,4 etc.
$array = array($loc_rate_imploded);
echo "<br><br>";
$avg = array_sum($array) / count($array);
echo $avg; //Only shows the first number, in this case: 5
?>