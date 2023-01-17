PHP array bug

I have 2 arrays one is called checked and one is called changed. I need to transform one element from each array and I want to add a condition that only if $transformLValue and $transformRValue equal. In the array element [0] is the left value and element [3] is the right, I apply a transformation on the left value to basically get the value after a delimiter (using !!) and on the right I use a string as the delimiter called “/stories” (it’s just how the data is formatted). So the left and right match in correctly but the results using the condition is unexpected sometimes value don’t match but still show like they do. What am I doing wrong? Thanks for any help
for ($i = 0; $i < $count; $i++) {
if (!empty($changed[$i]) && isset($changed[$i]) && !is_null($changed[$i]))
{
for ($jj =0; $jj < $count2; $jj++)
{
$resultVal = $changed[$i] . "&&&" . $checked[$jj];
$unbinditem = array_pad(explode("&&&",$resultVal), 5, null);
$transformLValue = explode("!!",$unbinditem[0]);
$transformRValue = explode("/stories",$unbinditem[3]);
if($transformLValue[$jj] == $transformRValue[$jj]){
echo $transformLValue[1] . " vs " . $transformRValue[1];
blinks slowly
I started to type out a long post trying to walk through the idea, but… okay.
Can you give us an example of what is in
$changed[0] and
$checked[0]? It may be easier to walk through with a concrete example.
Ok yes that will be helpful, below I am pasting the array in the loop where these are combined and the overall goal
Array ( [0] => #rpg!!27C.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 14:23
[2] => some text1
[3] => /stories27C.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #rpg!!27C.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 12:59
[2] => some text2
[3] => /stories27F.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #rpg!!27C.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 12:03
[2] => some text3
[3] => /stories27H.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #foot!!27F.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 14:23
[2] => some text1
[3] => /stories27C.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #foot!!27F.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 12:59
[2] => some text2
[3] => /stories27F.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #foot!!27F.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 12:03
[2] => some text3
[3] => /stories27H.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #cnt!!27H.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 14:23
[2] => some text1
[3] => /stories27C.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #cnt!!27H.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 12:59
[2] => some text2
[3] => /stories27F.html
[4] => #crowd )
Array ( [0] => #cnt!!27H.html
[1] => 01/08/2023 12:03
[2] => some text3
[3] => /stories27H.html
[4] => #crowd )
so the goal is when these elements match the condition is met but my output in the condition has
27C.html vs 27H.html (added: why if not equal?)
27F.html vs 27F.html
27F.html vs 27H.html (added: why if not equal?)
27H.html vs 27H.html
(added: missing 1)