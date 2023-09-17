Php alternate several body attribute from a link [solved]

In another thread I asked for a js solution to my problem with a multilingual website. I guess, adding something like ?set=it or ?set=en at the end of the link.

I have not many pages with three languages (Italia, Spanish, English) in the the same webpage, with this code

html

<span lang='it'>Pubblicazioni</span><span lang='es'>Publicaciones</span><span lang='en'>Publications</span>

css

body[lang=it] *[lang]:not([lang="it"]){display:none;} body[lang=en] *[lang]:not([lang="en"]){display:none;} body[lang=es] *[lang]:not([lang="es"]){display:none;}

js

I can add that with js I can change (temporarily) the body webpage language.

This is the js code:

//multilingual function setEn() { document.body.setAttribute("lang", "en"); } function setIt() { document.body.setAttribute("lang", "it"); } function setEs() { document.body.setAttribute("lang", "es"); } //-->

Function possibly called in every webpage with a link ( <span onclick="setIt()">ita</span><span onclick="setEs()">esp</span><span onclick="setEn()">eng</span> ).

And this was why I tried before with js (setting from a link in an external website page), as I said. But unsuccessfully (at least, so far).

php

Every page has a php variable as body lang:

<body lang="<?php if(empty($lang)) {echo "it";} else {echo"$lang";} ?>" >

and so far my links (from a webpage to another of my website) go to a small php (such as members-es.php), that contains only the lang variable and the include the matching complete webpage (with <span> multilingual as above, in this case members.php).

my question

My question is: it would be possible to avoid this two-files system, and use something like this (in Example 3) to open the (only, at this point) target webpage setting its body lang from the link ( <a href >) in the starting webpage of my website?

Maybe using match function?