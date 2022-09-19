Photoshop brush tip sizes. Not getting what I think

First, bear with me. English isn’t my native tongue and I’m not familiar with the English names Adobe have on gadgets and stuff in Photoshop.

As for now, on Mac 10.13.6 (High Sierra) using PS 21.2.2. Have been using Adobes programs, e.g. PS, since 1996 (time flies). This problem never existed until perhaps 3-4 years ago.

Almost on a daily basis, I’m editing photos. Combining several to make one, etc. To this, I use “layer mask” (I think it’s called).

Problem: the brush tip sizes I select to add or take out from the image never add or take out corresponding area. Doesn’t matter if I set the tip to 100% hardness, increase the photo dpi or whatever. The size of the area that eventually is being added or hidden is always smaller than the brush itself (i.e. the “ring” pointer that represents the brush tip) . Sometimes much smaller.

Of course I understand that the tool can’t be exact down to a tenth of a pixel, and certainly not if the brush is set to less than 100% hardness. But as it is nowadays, it’s just way too inaccurate.

Just to test, I set up an image 150 dpi, half black, half white and exactly separated (no blur, exact by the pixel). Added layer mask, selected black color (to hide) and a brush 100% hardness, 10 px size. Enlarged to 500%, placed the “brush ring” border exactly where end black colored area and pressed. The hole I made was about 15% smaller than the “brush ring” and hence 3-4 pixels away from the edge of the white area. Gah…

Have been cursing this ever since it begun a few PS versions ago. Filed it under the “shit happens” account. But now I thought I might have missed some (for others) obvious preference setting or similar and decided to ask here.

Or could it be that the general development and improvement of computer hardware and software have made us use much larger image files (32 bits channels, 300 dpi, 10,000 pixels wide, etc) than earlier and previously fine tools have become very much less fine?

Sorry for rant. Your input will be appreciated.