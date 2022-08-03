pattern with auto increment in javascript

I am trying to create the pattern where the number will auto-increment with at least one prefix with zero when the number is over. for example initial value will be
ABCD0001 when I add 1 it will be
ABCD0002 so on it will continuously work like
ABCD9999. now the digit is over then it will convert to
ABCD010000 means if the digit will over auto the number zero add as like here we can see
ABCD010000 I am trying to create this function but it removes all the zeroes from the code. please help how I create this function which would give the expected output in the javascript. I am trying to create but it not working as below.
