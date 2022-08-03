pattern with auto increment in javascript

I am trying to create the pattern where the number will auto-increment with at least one prefix with zero when the number is over. for example initial value will be ABCD0001 when I add 1 it will be ABCD0002 so on it will continuously work like ABCD9999 . now the digit is over then it will convert to ABCD010000 means if the digit will over auto the number zero add as like here we can see ABCD010000 I am trying to create this function but it removes all the zeroes from the code. please help how I create this function which would give the expected output in the javascript. I am trying to create but it not working as below.