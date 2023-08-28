Path error on live server for tcpdf PDF Service File

I used tcpdf to generate pdf reports. It worked absolutely fine on xampp 7.0 which I installed on local computer. But When I upload my source code on live server, then its gave fatal error for path as follow :

``` Warning: require_once(/home/thehospi/public_html/hti/bill/eee/lib/../vendor/tcpdf/tcpdf.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory in /home/thehospi/public_html/hti/bill/eee/lib/PDFService.php on line 13 Fatal error: require_once(): Failed opening required '/home/thehospi/public_html/hti/bill/eee/lib/../vendor/tcpdf/tcpdf.php' (include_path='.:/usr/local/lib/php') in /home/thehospi/public_html/hti/bill/eee/lib/PDFService.php on line 13

Can any expert guide me to set path for this following line for live server