Password_verify() is not working,my login page returns invalid login credentials,the following code is the one using password verify,is there any error

<?php
include("configure2.php");
session_start();
if(isset($_POST["signin"]))
{
$login=$_POST["mail"];
$pas=$_POST["passwd"];
$query="select * from signup where(Gmail='$login');";
$res=mysqli_query($con,$query);
$numRows=mysqli_num_rows($res);
if($numRows==1)
{
$row=mysqli_fetch_assoc($res);
if(password_verify($pas,$row['Passwd']))
{
$_SESSION["login_sess"]="1";
$_SESSION["login_email"]=$row['Gmail'];
header("location:main.html");
}
else
{
header("location:signin.php?loginerror=".$login);
}
}
else
{
header("location:signin.php?loginerror=".$login);
}
}
?>