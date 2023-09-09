Password_verify() is not working,my login page returns invalid login credentials,the following code is the one using password verify,is there any error

PHP
<?php
include("configure2.php");
session_start();
if(isset($_POST["signin"]))
{
    $login=$_POST["mail"];
    $pas=$_POST["passwd"];
    $query="select * from signup where(Gmail='$login');";
    $res=mysqli_query($con,$query);
    $numRows=mysqli_num_rows($res);
    if($numRows==1)
    {
        $row=mysqli_fetch_assoc($res);
        if(password_verify($pas,$row['Passwd']))
        {
            $_SESSION["login_sess"]="1";
            $_SESSION["login_email"]=$row['Gmail'];
            header("location:main.html");
        }
        else
        {
            header("location:signin.php?loginerror=".$login);
        }
    }
    else
    {
        header("location:signin.php?loginerror=".$login);
    }
}
?>