Passing JSON Object as Function Argument

I have a strinigified Object which I am passing to a PHP file via the fetch API.
Looks like this:
[{\"key\":\"value\"}]
I can access and save this data directly to the database by simply storing it into a variable in my PHP file:
$myObject = $_POST['myobject'];
However, when I try to pass
$myObject as a function argument, the next function returns nothing.
I tried JSON encode, JSON Decode, stripslashes, etc but to no avail. Does anyone understand what this is about?
When I pass a simple variable to my PHP function such as an integer and grab it with
$myInteger = $_POST['myinteger']; I can pass this to another function and it grabs the value just by referencing the argument name. So it is working for this but not for the myObject. FYI variable names are not literal.