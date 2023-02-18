Passing JSON Object as Function Argument

I have a strinigified Object which I am passing to a PHP file via the fetch API.

Looks like this: [{\"key\":\"value\"}]

I can access and save this data directly to the database by simply storing it into a variable in my PHP file: $myObject = $_POST['myobject'];

However, when I try to pass $myObject as a function argument, the next function returns nothing.

I tried JSON encode, JSON Decode, stripslashes, etc but to no avail. Does anyone understand what this is about?