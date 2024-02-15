Pass value from one input field to another with java script

Hi ! In simple way we can pass value from one input field to another input field in simple way by using following example
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Passing Input Value</title>
<script>
function passValue() {
var input1Value = document.getElementById("input1").value;
document.getElementById("input2").value = input1Value;
}
</script>
</head>
<body>
<form>
<label for="input1">Input 1:</label>
<input type="text" id="input1" name="input1" onkeyup="passValue()">
<label for="input2">Input 2:</label>
<input type="text" id="input2" name="input2">
</form>
</body>
But I want to knew how can we pass value from one input field of dynamic created rows (with condition) to another input field of the dynamic generated rows