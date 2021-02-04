Pass json array to form problem

my coding is this

function PrintMembers(){

		var url = '/PrintMList';
		var MDataList = $('#MDataList').val();

				
		var form = $('<form action="' + url + '" method="post" id="search" target="_blank">' +
		  	'@csrf'+
			'<input type="text" name="MDataList" value="' + MDataList + '" />' +									
			'<input type="text" name="Action" value="'+Action+'" />' +				
		
		  '</form>');
		$('body').append(form);
		$("#search").submit();		
	}

in the PrintMList page, the array is empty when i print_r the MDataList in controller as below:

$var = $request->input('MDataList');

print_r($var);

PLEASE help. urgent. tq