Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

How would you pass z2.id into another function inside the same closure? The + i adds one each time. So when the first function runs the z2.id could be myId1 or myId2. I have another function that needs to be able to update the z2 element when called. And having a time figuring out how to get the value of i since it’s dynamic. There could be up to myId10. So how do I update the correct element and distinguish between the correct id in another function?

function myFunctionName() {
z2.id = "myId" + i;
// This needs to pass myId1 or myId2 or whatever the i was when the first function ran.
z2.onclick = myFunction(z2);
}

function myFunction(z2) {
if (document.getElementById('checkbox').checked) {
// How to get myId1 or myId2 in here?
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "blue";
} else {
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "red";
}
I have been developing this online trivia game over the years and the following is very similar in what you want to do -

        /*
         * Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were
         * create.
         */
        gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => {


            let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button'));
            gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1);
            gameButton.className = 'answerButton';
            gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString());
            gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false);
            /*
             * Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field
             */
            if (value !== "") {
                gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value));
            } else {
                gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" "));
                gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field
            }
        });
    };

The full code can be found here:
