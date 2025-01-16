Participation in a Survey required

Hello,

We are a group of students from Technical University of Chemnitz (TU Chemnitz) in Germany, conducting a survey as part of our project for the course “Empirical Software Engineering.” This survey aims to gather insights on technical barriers, tools, and future needs for SEO (Search Engine Optimization) in PWAs (Progressive Web Applications), allowing for a deeper understanding of contextual challenges. It can also guide us with the actionable recommendations by highlighting which optimization techniques (e.g., server-side rendering, structured data, Core Web Vitals improvement) are most effective according to practitioners. The collective insights from the experts and the knowledgeable people offer robust support for conclusions, making our research both relevant and practical. The survey contains only 10 questions and is divided into these five categories - Professional Background Key Challenges SEO Strategies Performance metrics Future trends The link to the limesurvey is given here -

https://seo-pwa-survey.limesurvey.net/542841?lang =en

Your participation would be invaluable in helping us understand the current trends and issues in this field.

Thanks and Regards,

Dipshikha Ghosh and Soumya Kirtaniya