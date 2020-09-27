Parsing multidimensional array

I have a multidimensional array,
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[Title] => Icebound.
[Id] => 1
[Cooling_Area] => 800
)
[1] => Array
(
[Title] => Ocean Breeze
[Id] => 2
[Cooling_Area] => 750
)
[2] => Array
(
[Title] => Ice Tundra
[Id] => 3
[Cooling_Area] => 900
)
[3] => Array
(
[Title] => Cool Beans.
[Id] => 4
[Cooling_Area] => 300
)
[4] => Array
(
[Title] => Blue Steel.
[Id] => 5
[Cooling_Area] => 930
)
[5] => Array
(
[Title] => Sub-Zero
[Id] => 6
[Cooling_Area] => 500
)
[6] => Array
(
[Title] => Ice Ice Baby.
[Id] => 7
[Cooling_Area] => 670
)
[7] => Array
(
[Title] => The Frost
[Id] => 8
[Cooling_Area] => 850
)
[8] => Array
(
[Title] => Broken Dreams.
[Id] => 9
[Cooling_Area] => 650
)
[9] => Array
(
[Title] => Chill Out.
[Id] => 10
[Cooling_Area] => 600
)
[10] => Array
(
[Title] => Ice Giant.
[Id] => 11
[Cooling_Area] => 950
)
[11] => Array
(
[Title] => Chill Zone.
[Id] => 12
[Cooling_Area] => 650
)
and am trying to figure how create an array like
["Icebound","Ocean Breeze","Ice Tundra",...]
given its a array of arrays, but would it be something like
foreach($dataArray as $unitArray) {
foreach($unitArray as $key => $element) { {
array_push($element);
}
}
but only get the Title key in the second array?