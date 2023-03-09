Parent background only be visible from child element

I wanted to show the parent gradient just from child shape.
I tried adding
::after to parent with white background to hide parent background color, but then child’s background also becomes white.
Currently: https://jsfiddle.net/5kn6smj8/4/
<div id="parent">
<div class="child top-10"></div>
<div class="child top-20"></div>
<div class="child top-40"></div>
<div class="child top-60"></div>
</div>
#parent {
background: linear-gradient(#e66465, #9198e5);
width: 100px;
height: 300px;
}
.child {
position: relative;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border: 1px solid blue;
border-radius: 50%;
color: white;
}
.top-10 {
top: 10px;
}
.top-20 {
top: 20px;
}
.top-40 {
top: 40px;
}
.top-60 {
top: 60px;
}
Expected:
Also the child positions are changeable.