Parent background only be visible from child element

HTML & CSS
I wanted to show the parent gradient just from child shape.

I tried adding ::after to parent with white background to hide parent background color, but then child’s background also becomes white.

Currently: https://jsfiddle.net/5kn6smj8/4/

  <div id="parent">
    <div class="child top-10"></div>
    <div class="child top-20"></div>
    <div class="child top-40"></div>
    <div class="child top-60"></div>
  </div>

#parent {
  background: linear-gradient(#e66465, #9198e5);
  width: 100px;
  height: 300px;
}
.child {
  position: relative;
  width: 50px;
  height: 50px;
  border: 1px solid blue;
  border-radius: 50%;
  color: white;
}
.top-10 {
  top: 10px;
}
.top-20 {
  top: 20px;
}
.top-40 {
  top: 40px;
}
.top-60 {
  top: 60px;
}

Expected:

expected

Also the child positions are changeable.