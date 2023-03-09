Parent background only be visible from child element

I wanted to show the parent gradient just from child shape.

I tried adding ::after to parent with white background to hide parent background color, but then child’s background also becomes white.

Currently: https://jsfiddle.net/5kn6smj8/4/

<div id="parent"> <div class="child top-10"></div> <div class="child top-20"></div> <div class="child top-40"></div> <div class="child top-60"></div> </div>

#parent { background: linear-gradient(#e66465, #9198e5); width: 100px; height: 300px; } .child { position: relative; width: 50px; height: 50px; border: 1px solid blue; border-radius: 50%; color: white; } .top-10 { top: 10px; } .top-20 { top: 20px; } .top-40 { top: 40px; } .top-60 { top: 60px; }

Expected:

Also the child positions are changeable.