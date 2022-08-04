Parallax Video section

I’m trying to create some Parallax video sections, but the video is covering the entire page, rather than being bound to just the ParallaxVideo class section. I do not want to have to make the other sections have a background color to mask the rest of the page. How can I have the video show just in the specific sections with ParallaxVideo as the class?
here is a codepen
position:fixed anchors relative to the top of the page, and you have top set to 0, hence why it’s covers the whole page.
If you don’t want it to cover the entire height, set the top: 0 to something else, for example top:33vh, which will start the video about 1/3 from the top of the viewport.
Thanks Dave, but is there a way to have the video positioned inside it’s parent div and not go outside of it? just like you can cover a div with a background image?
???
I’m not sure what you’re asking. If you just want the video to sit in the div, just remove the position:fixed; and top: 0; but then it’s not “parallax”