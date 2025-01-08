Page passes to about:blank

JavaScript
1

Hello,

I have a website engine written in javascript. The engine code is located in several files. When I go to the page, it jumps to about:blank. I really want to figure out why. I managed to screenshot the console output:

sentry

Can the browser automatically go to about:blank or is there a transition code required?

I dug up a number of possible options for doing this on the Internet:

window.open('about:blank', '_self');
window.location.href = 'about:blank';
location.assign('about:blank');
window.location.replace('about:blank');

But I didn’t find this explicitly in the code. explicitly about:blank occurs in this form:

...
return e.parentNode && W(e.parentNode) && (L.isShadow=!0), L.type === B.Element && "iframe" === L.tagName && function(e,t,n) {
    var r = e.contentWindow;
    if(r) {
    var i, a = !1;
    try {
        i = r.document.readyState
    } catch(e) {
        return
    } if("complete" === i){
        var o = "about:blank";
        r.location.href === o && e.src !== o && ""!== e.src ? e.addEventListener("load", t): setTimeout(t,0)
    } else {
        var s = setTimeout(
    ...