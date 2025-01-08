Page passes to about:blank

Hello,

I have a website engine written in javascript. The engine code is located in several files. When I go to the page, it jumps to about:blank. I really want to figure out why. I managed to screenshot the console output:

Can the browser automatically go to about:blank or is there a transition code required?

I dug up a number of possible options for doing this on the Internet:

window.open('about:blank', '_self'); window.location.href = 'about:blank'; location.assign('about:blank'); window.location.replace('about:blank');

But I didn’t find this explicitly in the code. explicitly about:blank occurs in this form: