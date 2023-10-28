Page Attributes and a Child page

I try to set within a theme Page Attributes and also a Child page. How to enable Page Attributes and also a Child page without a plugin?

As I understand we put inside a functions.php:

function wpb_list_child_pages() { global $post; if ( is_page() && $post->post_parent ) $childpages = wp_list_pages( 'sort_column=menu_order&title_li=&child_of=' . $post->post_parent . '&echo=0' ); else $childpages = wp_list_pages( 'sort_column=menu_order&title_li=&child_of=' . $post->ID . '&echo=0' ); if ( $childpages ) { $string = '<ul class="wpb_page_list">' . $childpages . '</ul>'; } return $string; } add_shortcode('wpb_childpages', 'wpb_list_child_pages');

and insert this code snippet into the file of an active theme:

<?php wpb_list_child_pages(); ?>

Can be improved suggested code?

Source: https://www.hostinger.com/tutorials/parent-page-wordpress