Page Attributes and a Child page

I try to set within a theme Page Attributes and also a Child page. How to enable Page Attributes and also a Child page without a plugin?
As I understand we put inside a functions.php:
function wpb_list_child_pages() {
global $post;
if ( is_page() && $post->post_parent )
$childpages = wp_list_pages( 'sort_column=menu_order&title_li=&child_of=' . $post->post_parent . '&echo=0' );
else
$childpages = wp_list_pages( 'sort_column=menu_order&title_li=&child_of=' . $post->ID . '&echo=0' );
if ( $childpages ) {
$string = '<ul class="wpb_page_list">' . $childpages . '</ul>';
}
return $string;
}
add_shortcode('wpb_childpages', 'wpb_list_child_pages');
and insert this code snippet into the file of an active theme:
<?php wpb_list_child_pages(); ?>
Can be improved suggested code?
Source: https://www.hostinger.com/tutorials/parent-page-wordpress