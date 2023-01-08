Other input value in dropdown box

This was a topic closed up never answered in this:

This is the code:

``` <script type="text/javascript"> function showfield(name){ if(name=='Other')document.getElementById('div1').innerHTML = 'Other: <input type="text" name="other" />'; else document.getElementById('div1').innerHTML=''; } </script> <select name="select_opt" id="select_opt" class="form-control" onchange="showfield(this.options[this.selectedIndex].value)" required> <option value="">Please Select Source</option> <option value="Search Engine">Search Engine</option> <option value="Social Media">Social Media</option> <option value="E-Mail Campaigns">E-Mail Campaigns</option> <option value="Exhibitions">Exhibitions</option> <option value="Other">Other Sources, Please Specify</option> </select> <div id="div1"></div>

This works fine in that it will display a text input box to type in.

The question I have is how does the inputted text become a value that you can input into the database?