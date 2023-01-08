Other input value in dropdown box

This was a topic closed up never answered in this:
This is the code:
```
<script type="text/javascript">
function showfield(name){
if(name=='Other')document.getElementById('div1').innerHTML = 'Other: <input type="text" name="other" />';
else
document.getElementById('div1').innerHTML='';
}
</script>
<select name="select_opt" id="select_opt" class="form-control" onchange="showfield(this.options[this.selectedIndex].value)" required>
<option value="">Please Select Source</option>
<option value="Search Engine">Search Engine</option>
<option value="Social Media">Social Media</option>
<option value="E-Mail Campaigns">E-Mail Campaigns</option>
<option value="Exhibitions">Exhibitions</option>
<option value="Other">Other Sources, Please Specify</option>
</select>
<div id="div1"></div>
This works fine in that it will display a text input box to type in.
The question I have is how does the inputted text become a value that you can input into the database?