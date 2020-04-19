Order by today day

How can i order below query by whichday so that whichday should start from today which is 19th onwards in the order, any help please:

SELECT MIN(entered_date) as edate, entered_date, SUM(case when entered_date>=‘2020-02-19’ and entered_date<‘2020-03-19’ then 1 else 0 end) AS counter_prev, SUM(case when entered_date>=‘2020-03-19’ and entered_date<=‘2020-04-19’ then 1 else 0 end) AS counter_current, day(entered_date) AS whichday FROM contacts WHERE profile_categories IN(1) and (entered_date>=‘2020-02-19’ and entered_date<=‘2020-04-19’) GROUP BY day(entered_date) ORDER BY whichday ASC