I have a few sites that I maintain, each with varying amounts of custom code.

Until recently, I was the only developer, so I didn’t feel much of a need to document, but I now have two other developers that work on the projects.

So, I need to get more serious about maintaining codebases and documentation. What are some good software solutions to do this?

Github Codespaces seems like the most reasonable answer, but I’d really prefer an open source solution.