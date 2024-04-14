[Open-Source] - Need Help Clearing Up 4 Variable Implicitly Declared Warnings

Hi,
I am hoping someone here can help with 4 JavaScript warnings.
This issue for all 4 is that the variables are “Implicitly Declared”.
MIT Open Source Project Code Can Be Downloaded Below:
https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v
Let me know how to fix the below, thanks!
Jesse
In “input.js” we declare the following two variables:
let MouseX = 0;
let MouseY = 0;
In “initialize.js” we access the two variables:
MouseX = Math.floor(event.clientX - rect.left);
MouseX = (Math.floor(MouseX * (800 / BrowserWidth)));
MouseY = Math.floor(event.clientY - rect.top);
MouseY = (Math.floor(MouseY * (480 / BrowserHeight)));