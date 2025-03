I have a modal open up when I click the “Join Now” link



function register() { const reg = document.querySelector('#register'); reg.classList.add('show'); } function registerClose() { const reg = document.querySelector('#register'); reg.classList.remove('show'); }

you can see show has been added as a class to it (id=“register”) by inpecting the element. but clcking the X does nothing

Worse yet, it dissapears (show is removed from its classes) if the mouse is clicked anywhere else, what gives?