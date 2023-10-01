Oninput event not working when value in text field is passed from another form

oninput event work absolutely fine whenever I entered mobile number in my small form text field. (as on entering, its show text that number already exist and disable submit button) . But its fails to check exisiting mobile value and fail to disable submit button When I passed value in text field by value = “<?php echo $mble; ?>” following code
<label>Mobile:</label> <input type="text" name= "mble" id= "mble" **value="<?php echo $mble; ?>"** class="form-control" Required maxlength = "12" oninput="checkAvailability()">
and here is my script code
<script type="text/javascript">
function checkAvailability() {
$("#loaderIcon").show();
jQuery.ajax({
url: "proceser.php",
data:'mble='+$("#mble").val(),
type: "POST",
success:function(data){
$("#user-availability-status").html(data);
$("#loaderIcon").hide();
if(data == "<span class=''> Mobile No already exist.</span>") {
$('#submit').prop('disabled', true);
}
else $('#submit').removeAttr('disabled');
},
error:function (){}
});
}
</script>