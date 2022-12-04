Onclick email address verify

I have a check password verify that works fine, see below.
I want to add a verification to email but I am not sure how to add to the input onclick.
The email address would like this.
Appreciate your help.
<tr>
<td align=right>
Email Address:</td>
<td>
<input type="text" name="txtEmail" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align=right>
Retype Email Address:</td>
<td>
<input type="text" name="txtEmailVerify" /></td>
</tr>
<td align=right>
Administration Password:</td>
<td>
<input type="password" name="txtPassword" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align=right>
Retype Password:</td>
<td>
<input type="password" name="txtPasswordVerify" /></td>
<input type="button" name="btnSubmit" value="Continue" onclick="(function(){if(document.forms[0]['txtPassword'].value != document.forms[0]['txtPasswordVerify'].value){alert('Please make sure passwords match!'); document.forms[0]['txtPasswordVerify'].value=''; document.forms[0]['txtPassword'].value=''; document.forms[0]['txtPasswordVerify'].style.borderColor='red'; document.forms[0]['txtPassword'].style.borderColor='red';}else{document.forms[0].submit();}})()" />