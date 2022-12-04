Onclick email address verify

JavaScript
#1

I have a check password verify that works fine, see below.

I want to add a verification to email but I am not sure how to add to the input onclick.

The email address would like this.

Appreciate your help.

	<tr>
							<td align=right>
								Email Address:</td>
							<td>
								<input type="text" name="txtEmail" /></td>
						</tr>

						<tr>
							<td align=right>
								Retype Email Address:</td>
							<td>
								<input type="text" name="txtEmailVerify" /></td>
						</tr>
<td align=right>
								Administration Password:</td>
							<td>
								<input type="password" name="txtPassword" /></td>
						</tr>
						<tr>
							<td align=right>
								Retype Password:</td>
							<td>
								<input type="password" name="txtPasswordVerify" /></td>
<input type="button" name="btnSubmit" value="Continue" onclick="(function(){if(document.forms[0]['txtPassword'].value != document.forms[0]['txtPasswordVerify'].value){alert('Please make sure passwords match!'); document.forms[0]['txtPasswordVerify'].value=''; document.forms[0]['txtPassword'].value=''; document.forms[0]['txtPasswordVerify'].style.borderColor='red'; document.forms[0]['txtPassword'].style.borderColor='red';}else{document.forms[0].submit();}})()" />