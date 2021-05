Hi. So, I have created a new footer on my page that uses an image as a background. It’s a very small square image tiled both ways. The thing is, it opens just fine on all pages, but on specific pages on phone, the image doesn’t load at all. Doesn’t happen on desktop for the same pages.

Is there something I’m missing?

Here’s the page in question: https://moldbreaker.studio/packages/sma.html