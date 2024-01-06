Old network camera EverFocus EZN3260

Hi,

I found an old network camera and i wanted to see if it still works.

So I connected it and it was accessible via rtsp and i was suprised by the good video quality.

Better than the 5 MP camera I bought a few weeks ago for $170.

This old camera seems to have a lot of features even zoom.

The problem is the old software for this camera is no longer avaliable and the newer software from the manufacturer does not support this old models.

But it seems you could also change the settings via a browser. The camera is accessible, i can log in with the default credentials but then nothing shows up.

It seems like the side is build up with iframes, maybe thats an issue?

I have realy limitite experience working hit html and web developents, so i have no idea how i could get the interface to work.Would you be able to help me make this work?

Here is the source code and the consol log

source

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01 Frameset//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/html4/frameset.dtd"> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=7" /> <META HTTP-EQUIV="Content-Type" CONTENT="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <META HTTP-EQUIV="pragma" CONTENT="no-cache"> <META HTTP-EQUIV="Cache-Control" CONTENT="no-cache, must-revalidate"> <META HTTP-EQUIV="expires" CONTENT="Sun, 1 Feb 1970 00:20:00 GMT"> <!--link id=linkIcon rel="shortcut icon" href="favicon.ico" /--> <!--link id=linkIcon rel="Shortcut Icon" type="image/x-icon" href="favicon.ico" /--> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/langxml.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/xmlManipulation.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/utility.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/AjaxClass.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/HandleXml.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/psiauri.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/psiaxml.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/commonjs.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="js/IntCtrl.js"></script> <title></title> <!--meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=big5"--> <script> var EverNet2; var modelName; // for all.htm var xmlLanguage; // for mainMenu, subMenu var bRecord = false; // for mainMenu.htm var bAudio = false; // for mainMenu.htm var bMic = false; // for mainMenu.htm var zoomCountEx = 0; // for mainMenu.htm var org_stream; // for mainMenu.htm var tabControl; // for subMenu.htm var userLevel = 'USER'; // for mainMenu.htm var bDisconnect = false; // for liveScreen.htm & reboot.htm var liveShow; // for videoCamera.htm var bEverFocusCamSettingNew = true; //20120430 20120508 var bIVASupport = false; // for mainMenu.htm & subMenu.htm 20120815 var bSupportTripzone = false; // for mainMenu.htm & tabVideoAnalytics.htm 20120911 var bSupportTripwire = false; var bSupportOSC = false; var brandName; // for mainMenu //var bEverFocusCamSettingNew = false; /* var machineName; // for all.htm var cid; // for mainMenu.htm var userName; // for videoConfig.htm var bMenuXMLDoc = false; // for mainMenu.htm var countdownfrom; // for countdown.htm var xmlDoc; // for countdown.htm */ var PTZSpeed = "1F"; // for videoPTZControl.htm, videoPTZPattern.htm, videoPTZAutoPan.htm, videoPTZPreset.htm var AniCursorMode = 1; // for mainFrame.htm var PTZControlClose = true; // for videoPTZControl.htm var nPTZProtocol = 0; // for mainMenu.htm & liveScreen.htm var gnChannel = 1; // for mainMenu.htm & liveScreen.htm for focus & ptz use var gnMachineID = 0; // for mainMenu.htm & videoPTZControl.htm for ptz machine id var bAutoTracking = false; // 20120112 no auto tracking on any model moved from psiauri.js 20120329 var ajax = new AjaxClass(); var hx = new HandleXml(); var strReturnData; //ajax.data (value from server) var timerID = null var bNeedReload = false; var marqueeZoom = 0; //20130416 var strParameter = ""; function load() { defaultURI = m_http + '://' + m_IP + m_HttpPort + EverFocusSpecialURI; var uri = defaultURI.replace('<ID>', userid.value); strReturnData = ajax.getData(uri); //strReturnData = ajax.data if (strReturnData != '') { clearTimeout(timerID); timerID = null; bNeedReload = false; // for establish var strTag = 'EverFocusEstablish'; var nType = '0' strReturnDataEstablish = GetTagContent(strReturnData, strTag, nType) strReturnDataEstablish = EverFocusSpecialHead + strReturnDataEstablish + EverFocusSpecialEnd; // psiaxml.js modelName = GetTagContent2(strReturnDataEstablish, "Model", 0, 0); if (bTestModel) { modelName = testModel; } if(modelName == 'EVS410' || modelName == 'EQN2200' || modelName == 'EQN2201' || modelName == 'EQN2230' || modelName == 'EAN3200' || modelName == 'EDN3240' || modelName == 'EHN3200' || modelName == 'EZN3240') { bEverFocusCamSettingNew = false; } if (modelName == 'RL200PTZ' || modelName == 'RL100PTZ' || modelName == 'RL200BOX' || modelName == 'RL100BOX' || modelName == 'BL200BOX' || modelName == 'RL100HDM') { document.write('<link id=linkIcon rel="Shortcut Icon" type="image/x-icon" href="faviconmc.ico" />') } else if (modelName == 'EVS410' || modelName == 'EQN2200' || modelName == 'EQN2201' || modelName == 'EQN2230' || modelName == 'EAN3200' || modelName == 'EDN3240' || modelName == 'EHN3200' || modelName == 'EZN3240' || modelName == 'EPN4220' || modelName == 'EPN4122' || modelName == 'EZN3160' || modelName == 'EAN3120' || modelName == 'EDN3120' || modelName == 'EHN3120' || modelName == 'EHN3160' || modelName == 'EDN3160' || modelName == 'EAN3220' || modelName == 'EZN3260' || modelName == 'MINIPTZ' || modelName == 'EDN3220' || modelName == 'EHN3220' || modelName == 'EDN3260' || modelName == 'EHN3260' || modelName == 'EAN3300' || modelName == 'EZN3340' || modelName == 'EDN3300' || modelName == 'EHN3300' || modelName == 'EDN3340' || modelName == 'EHN3340' || modelName == 'EAN3520' || modelName == 'EZN3560' || modelName == 'EDN3520' || modelName == 'EDN3560' || modelName == 'EHN3520' || modelName == 'ETN3122' || modelName == 'ETN3112' //20120303 else if (modelName != '') || modelName == 'Demo_Kit_1.3M' || modelName == 'Demo_Kit_2M' //20120703 || modelName == 'EMN2120' || modelName == 'EMN2220' || modelName == 'EMN2320' || modelName == 'EDN1120' || modelName == 'EDN1220' || modelName == 'EDN1320') // 20121105 { document.write('<link id=linkIcon rel="Shortcut Icon" type="image/x-icon" href="faviconef.ico" />') } else { bNeedReload = true; } } else { bNeedReload = true; } if(bNeedReload) // check modelName to show logo 20120301 { timerID = setTimeout("load()", 2000); status = 'Logo Timer ' + timerID; } } /* var width = screen.availwidth; var height = screen.availheight; moveTo(0,0); resizeTo(width, height); */ //var IsPointOverflow; // for liveScreen.htm /* function close() { alert('in close') if(windows.event.clientY<0) alert('xx') } */ /* var bFullSize = false; var leftFrameCols; var topFrameCols; document.onkeydown=function() { if(window.event.keyCode==122) { if(!bFullSize) { bFullSize = true; leftFrameCols = window.top.frames["leftFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.cols; window.top.frames["leftFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.cols = "0,*"; topFrameCols = window.top.frames["topFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.rows; window.top.frames["topFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.rows = "0,*"; } else { bFullSize = false; window.top.frames["leftFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.cols = leftFrameCols; window.top.frames["topFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.rows = topFrameCols; } } } */ </script> </head> <frameset rows="56,*" cols="*" frameborder="NO" border="0" framespacing="0"> <frame src="logo.htm" name="topFrame" scrolling="NO" noresize > <frameset rows="*" cols="180,*" framespacing="0" frameborder="NO" border="0"> <frame src="mainMenu.htm" name="leftFrame" scrolling="AUTO"> <frame src="mainCore.htm" name="mainFrame" noresize> </frameset> </frameset> <noframes> <body onload='load();'></body> </noframes> </html>

consol log