Old network camera EverFocus EZN3260

Hi,
I found an old network camera and i wanted to see if it still works.
So I connected it and it was accessible via rtsp and i was suprised by the good video quality.
Better than the 5 MP camera I bought a few weeks ago for $170.
This old camera seems to have a lot of features even zoom.
The problem is the old software for this camera is no longer avaliable and the newer software from the manufacturer does not support this old models.
But it seems you could also change the settings via a browser. The camera is accessible, i can log in with the default credentials but then nothing shows up.
It seems like the side is build up with iframes, maybe thats an issue?
I have realy limitite experience working hit html and web developents, so i have no idea how i could get the interface to work.Would you be able to help me make this work?
Here is the source code and the consol log
source
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01 Frameset//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/html4/frameset.dtd">
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=7" />
<META HTTP-EQUIV="Content-Type" CONTENT="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<META HTTP-EQUIV="pragma" CONTENT="no-cache">
<META HTTP-EQUIV="Cache-Control" CONTENT="no-cache, must-revalidate">
<META HTTP-EQUIV="expires" CONTENT="Sun, 1 Feb 1970 00:20:00 GMT">
<!--link id=linkIcon rel="shortcut icon" href="favicon.ico" /-->
<!--link id=linkIcon rel="Shortcut Icon" type="image/x-icon" href="favicon.ico" /-->
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/langxml.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/xmlManipulation.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/utility.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/AjaxClass.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/HandleXml.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/psiauri.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/psiaxml.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/commonjs.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/IntCtrl.js"></script>
<title></title>
<!--meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=big5"-->
<script>
var EverNet2;
var modelName; // for all.htm
var xmlLanguage; // for mainMenu, subMenu
var bRecord = false; // for mainMenu.htm
var bAudio = false; // for mainMenu.htm
var bMic = false; // for mainMenu.htm
var zoomCountEx = 0; // for mainMenu.htm
var org_stream; // for mainMenu.htm
var tabControl; // for subMenu.htm
var userLevel = 'USER'; // for mainMenu.htm
var bDisconnect = false; // for liveScreen.htm & reboot.htm
var liveShow; // for videoCamera.htm
var bEverFocusCamSettingNew = true; //20120430 20120508
var bIVASupport = false; // for mainMenu.htm & subMenu.htm 20120815
var bSupportTripzone = false; // for mainMenu.htm & tabVideoAnalytics.htm 20120911
var bSupportTripwire = false;
var bSupportOSC = false;
var brandName; // for mainMenu
//var bEverFocusCamSettingNew = false;
/*
var machineName; // for all.htm
var cid; // for mainMenu.htm
var userName; // for videoConfig.htm
var bMenuXMLDoc = false; // for mainMenu.htm
var countdownfrom; // for countdown.htm
var xmlDoc; // for countdown.htm
*/
var PTZSpeed = "1F"; // for videoPTZControl.htm, videoPTZPattern.htm, videoPTZAutoPan.htm, videoPTZPreset.htm
var AniCursorMode = 1; // for mainFrame.htm
var PTZControlClose = true; // for videoPTZControl.htm
var nPTZProtocol = 0; // for mainMenu.htm & liveScreen.htm
var gnChannel = 1; // for mainMenu.htm & liveScreen.htm for focus & ptz use
var gnMachineID = 0; // for mainMenu.htm & videoPTZControl.htm for ptz machine id
var bAutoTracking = false; // 20120112 no auto tracking on any model moved from psiauri.js 20120329
var ajax = new AjaxClass();
var hx = new HandleXml();
var strReturnData; //ajax.data (value from server)
var timerID = null
var bNeedReload = false;
var marqueeZoom = 0; //20130416
var strParameter = "";
function load()
{
defaultURI = m_http + '://' + m_IP + m_HttpPort + EverFocusSpecialURI;
var uri = defaultURI.replace('<ID>', userid.value);
strReturnData = ajax.getData(uri); //strReturnData = ajax.data
if (strReturnData != '')
{
clearTimeout(timerID);
timerID = null;
bNeedReload = false;
// for establish
var strTag = 'EverFocusEstablish';
var nType = '0'
strReturnDataEstablish = GetTagContent(strReturnData, strTag, nType)
strReturnDataEstablish = EverFocusSpecialHead + strReturnDataEstablish + EverFocusSpecialEnd; // psiaxml.js
modelName = GetTagContent2(strReturnDataEstablish, "Model", 0, 0);
if (bTestModel)
{
modelName = testModel;
}
if(modelName == 'EVS410' || modelName == 'EQN2200' || modelName == 'EQN2201' || modelName == 'EQN2230'
|| modelName == 'EAN3200' || modelName == 'EDN3240' || modelName == 'EHN3200' || modelName == 'EZN3240')
{
bEverFocusCamSettingNew = false;
}
if (modelName == 'RL200PTZ' || modelName == 'RL100PTZ' || modelName == 'RL200BOX' || modelName == 'RL100BOX' || modelName == 'BL200BOX' || modelName == 'RL100HDM')
{
document.write('<link id=linkIcon rel="Shortcut Icon" type="image/x-icon" href="faviconmc.ico" />')
}
else if (modelName == 'EVS410' || modelName == 'EQN2200' || modelName == 'EQN2201' || modelName == 'EQN2230'
|| modelName == 'EAN3200' || modelName == 'EDN3240' || modelName == 'EHN3200' || modelName == 'EZN3240'
|| modelName == 'EPN4220' || modelName == 'EPN4122'
|| modelName == 'EZN3160' || modelName == 'EAN3120' || modelName == 'EDN3120' || modelName == 'EHN3120' || modelName == 'EHN3160' || modelName == 'EDN3160'
|| modelName == 'EAN3220' || modelName == 'EZN3260' || modelName == 'MINIPTZ' || modelName == 'EDN3220' || modelName == 'EHN3220' || modelName == 'EDN3260' || modelName == 'EHN3260'
|| modelName == 'EAN3300' || modelName == 'EZN3340' || modelName == 'EDN3300' || modelName == 'EHN3300' || modelName == 'EDN3340' || modelName == 'EHN3340'
|| modelName == 'EAN3520' || modelName == 'EZN3560' || modelName == 'EDN3520' || modelName == 'EDN3560' || modelName == 'EHN3520'
|| modelName == 'ETN3122' || modelName == 'ETN3112' //20120303 else if (modelName != '')
|| modelName == 'Demo_Kit_1.3M' || modelName == 'Demo_Kit_2M' //20120703
|| modelName == 'EMN2120' || modelName == 'EMN2220' || modelName == 'EMN2320' || modelName == 'EDN1120' || modelName == 'EDN1220' || modelName == 'EDN1320') // 20121105
{
document.write('<link id=linkIcon rel="Shortcut Icon" type="image/x-icon" href="faviconef.ico" />')
}
else
{
bNeedReload = true;
}
}
else
{
bNeedReload = true;
}
if(bNeedReload) // check modelName to show logo 20120301
{
timerID = setTimeout("load()", 2000);
status = 'Logo Timer ' + timerID;
}
}
/*
var width = screen.availwidth;
var height = screen.availheight;
moveTo(0,0);
resizeTo(width, height);
*/
//var IsPointOverflow; // for liveScreen.htm
/*
function close()
{
alert('in close')
if(windows.event.clientY<0)
alert('xx')
}
*/
/*
var bFullSize = false;
var leftFrameCols;
var topFrameCols;
document.onkeydown=function()
{
if(window.event.keyCode==122)
{
if(!bFullSize)
{
bFullSize = true;
leftFrameCols = window.top.frames["leftFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.cols;
window.top.frames["leftFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.cols = "0,*";
topFrameCols = window.top.frames["topFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.rows;
window.top.frames["topFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.rows = "0,*";
}
else
{
bFullSize = false;
window.top.frames["leftFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.cols = leftFrameCols;
window.top.frames["topFrame"].frameElement.offsetParent.rows = topFrameCols;
}
}
}
*/
</script>
</head>
<frameset rows="56,*" cols="*" frameborder="NO" border="0" framespacing="0">
<frame src="logo.htm" name="topFrame" scrolling="NO" noresize >
<frameset rows="*" cols="180,*" framespacing="0" frameborder="NO" border="0">
<frame src="mainMenu.htm" name="leftFrame" scrolling="AUTO">
<frame src="mainCore.htm" name="mainFrame" noresize>
</frameset>
</frameset>
<noframes>
<body onload='load();'></body>
</noframes>
</html>
consol log
This page is in Almost Standards Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
langxml.js:14:20
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. 192.168.0.67
This page is in Quirks Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. mainCore.htm
This page is in Quirks Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. mainMenu.htm
The script from "http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js" was loaded even though its MIME type ("application/octet-stream") is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
[Additional similar MIME type warnings for mainCore.htm files]
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
This page is in Quirks Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. logo.htm
The script from "http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js" was loaded even though its MIME type ("application/octet-stream") is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
[Additional similar MIME type warnings for mainMenu.htm files]
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/date.format.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainCore.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/ptz.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. mainMenu.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. logo.htm
Synchronous XMLHttpRequest on the main thread is deprecated because of its detrimental effects to the end user’s experience. For more help https://xhr.spec.whatwg.org/#sync-warning AjaxClass.js:60:11
This page is in Quirks Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/date.format.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/ptz.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
This page is in Quirks Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/ptz.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. videoPTZControl.htm
This page is in Quirks Mode. Page layout may be impacted. For Standards Mode use “<!DOCTYPE html>”. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/date.format.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/IntCtrl.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. reboot.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/InitObject.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. liveSimple.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/ptz.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/xmlManipulation.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/utility.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/HandleXml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiauri.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/psiaxml.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/js/commonjs.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/InitObject.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/color/js/timer.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/color/js/range.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
The script from “http://192.168.0.67/color/js/slider.js” was loaded even though its MIME type (“application/octet-stream”) is not a valid JavaScript MIME type. playback.htm
Synchronous XMLHttpRequest on the main thread is deprecated because of its detrimental effects to the end user’s experience. For more help https://xhr.spec.whatwg.org/#sync-warning AjaxClass.js line 64 > srcScript:60:11
Uncaught TypeError: mf is undefined
load http://192.168.0.67/mainMenu.htm:647
onload http://192.168.0.67/mainMenu.htm:1
core http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js line 64 > srcScript:64
getData http://192.168.0.67/js/AjaxClass.js line 64 > srcScript:111
getEstablish http://192.168.0.67/liveSimple.htm:1061
Play http://192.168.0.67/liveSimple.htm:803
onload http://192.168.0.67/liveSimple.htm:1
mainMenu.htm:647:13
Uncaught TypeError: xmlLanguage.load is not a function
loadXML http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js:73
loadLangXML http://192.168.0.67/js/langxml.js:21
load http://192.168.0.67/mainCore.htm:82
onload http://192.168.0.67/mainCore.htm:1
langxml.js:73:16
Uncaught TypeError: window.top.frames.mainFrame.frameElement.offsetParent is null
fn_close_menu http://192.168.0.67/mainMenu.htm:407
onclick http://192.168.0.67/mainMenu.htm:1
mainMenu.htm:407:17
