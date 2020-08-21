Oddity with getter, setter and console.dir in Chrome

A bit of pointless experimenting, writing a function to extend objects — I know we have class and super.

/** * Extend Object from Parent * @param {Object} parent - Parent to use as prototype of newly created object * @param {Object} child - Child who's prototype will be assigned the newly created object * @param {Object} optional - Optional object to merge with child's new prototype */ const extend = function (parent, child, optional = {}) { child.prototype = Object.assign( Object.create(parent.prototype, { constructor: { value: child, enumerable: false, writable: true, configurable: true }, __super: { get: function () { return parent }, set(...args) { if (args.length) parent.apply(this, args) }, configurable: false, enumerable: false } } ), optional ) }

Testing

function Shape (colour, sides) { this.colour = colour this.sides = sides } Shape.prototype.duplicate = function () { console.log('duplicate') } function Square (size, colour) { this.__super(colour, 4) // constructor stealing this.size = size } // extend shape with square extend(Shape, Square, { // optional method to go on the prototype draw () { console.log('draw square') } }) // Test const sq1 = new Square(20, 'red') console.log(sq1.__super) // => Square constructor FN console.log(sq1.hasOwnProperty('__super')) // <-- false !!! console.dir(sq1) Output: Square colour: "red" sides: 4 size: 20 __super: (...) <- why is __super here then? __proto__: Shape v draw: ƒ draw() constructor: ƒ Square(size, colour) __super: (...) <- and here get __super: ƒ get() set __super: ƒ set(...args) __proto__: v duplicate: ƒ () constructor: ƒ Shape(colour, sides) __proto__: Object

Looking at the above output __super appear to be on the instance created by new Square(…) and on the prototype.

It doesn’t appear this way in Firefox. Is this a bit of behind the scenes Chrome optimization?

A bit puzzled. Thanks