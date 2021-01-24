Odd block behaviour in Drupal 9

On my frontpage I have a custom block. That block contains an php include. When the page loads, the block fetch some php code and show 10 random images.

I have noticed some differences about how the code/block behaves in D7 and D9.

On my D7 installation I could for example click the home button any time and get 10 new random images.

Not so with D9. Here, if I click the home button nothing happens image wise. It shows the same images, which suggests that the php script is not reloading. Even if I reload the entire page pressing F5 on the keyboard I get the same sequence of images.

To get 10 new random images I have to go to another page, i.e. leave the front page.

The odd thing is that if I return to the front page the same random images are shown as before.

Why is that?

So I created a block: images. It contains an php include:

<?php include 'xxx/xxx/xxx/xxx/xxx/xxx.inc.php'; ?>

Here’s the php code that get the images: