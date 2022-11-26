Observe last child by using intersection observer

I want to apply position fixed when the first section comes in middle and scroll starts and when the last section come in middle the position of .BG changes to relative, so it cannot affect the other divs of the web page.

Is there a way to observe last child and apply position relative to BG.

const bgEl = document.querySelector(".BG"); const bgEl2 = document.querySelector(".section"); function createObserver(el) { let observer; let options = { root: null, rootMargin: "0px", }; function handleIntersect(entries, observer) { entries.forEach((entry) => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { const url = entry.target.getAttribute("BGurl"); bgEl.style.backgroundImage = `url(${url})`; bgEl.style.position = "fixed"; } }); } observer = new IntersectionObserver(handleIntersect, options); observer.observe(el); return observer; } (function () { const sections = document.querySelectorAll(".main .section"); const observers = Array.from(sections).map(function (section) { createObserver(section); }); })();