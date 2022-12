Hi can I ask how can I create Class that extends model and save record just like ORM, ELoquent etc…?

Class Lesson extends PDO_Lesson { protected $table = 'lesson'; }

I want to achieve to save record like this using PDO without framework , just simple if possible ?

$lesson= new Lesson(); $lesson->lesson_name = 'First lesson'; $lesson->save();

can you please share some link that I can start.

Thank you in advance.