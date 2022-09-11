Now is your chance to win a PHP elephpant plush!

Hello everyone! It’s been a super long time! So for a very long time now, I’ve always wanted to do a contest giveaway for the SP community and now is the chance.

Objective

So the objective of this giveaway is to create a Tic-Tac-Toe game written in PHP ONLY for command line. The way how I’ll rate and judge your Tic-Tac-Toe game is based on a total of 30 points. These points are split into different categories; which are based on the code structure (20% or 6 points), based on logical structure (20% or 6 points), based on functionality (40% or 12 points), and based on creativity (20% or 6 points). There will be extra credit points (12 points) for those who create a “Help” page/command with a copyright disclaimer and put their copyright signature in it. If you’re an overachiever and you want the full 30 points plus the extra 12 points, go for it!

Please use your own code. If I see any plagiarism, you’ll be disqualified.

This contest giveaway is not funded nor advertised by any SP staff and is solely something I wanted to do for you guys and give back to the community.

This contest giveaway will go for 2 days, hopefully that’s enough time. After the 2 days are up, I will have the thread closed and update this OP and give out results.

Prize

I will pick 1 winner with the highest amount of points and they will receive 1 PHP elephant plush doll, the 2018 SunShine Nexmo elephant.

Rules

Here are the main rules

No databases, no flat files. This contest giveaway is to demonstrate your PHP knowledge hence the prize is a PHP plush doll.

Your Tic-Tac-Toe game should come to either a splash screen or something that alerts the players who is playing.

Your Tic-Tac-Toe game must equate to the different possibilities of winning as a player.

Your Tic-Tac-Toe game must equate for a draw and announce that the round was a draw which then should loop back and ask both players if they want to play again.

Your Tic-Tac-Toe game must give the option for both players to quit the game at any point of the game. This option is a silent option, you shouldn’t be displaying or asking this option every turn.

When a player wins, your Tic-Tac-Toe game must alert who the winner is and disable any other input. After 5 seconds, they should be brought back to the splash screen.

Your Tic-Tac-Toe game must keep track of which slots have already been picked. If a user picks a slot that has been picked, it must alert the user to pick a different slot.

Your Tic-Tac-Toe game must also keep track of who’s turn it is. X always goes first.

Lastly, your Tic-Tac-Toe game must place the X or the O in the correct spot when the user picks a slot.

Sub rules

No cheating. Please refrain from looking at other folk's codes and then copying and pasting them into your entry. I sort of wanted to do this portion of the giveaway in a private environment so that people can't just cheat and copy off others. However, I was advise that I take this into the public domain since it's recommended. You must meet all the requirements above and below.

No disrespecting others or any discriminating.

Only 1 entry per member.

Entries are final when they are posted. Any edits to your post will get you disqualified so please test them on your local before you start posting.

You will need to supply a real shipping address if you are the winner, the shipping and handling and all other fees will be covered by me. You just have to win. I will be sending a private message asking for this once the winner is announced. The address is for obvious reasons if you want to receive the PHP elephant.

Good luck to all who participate!

RULES AND GUIDELINES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY GIVEN TIME