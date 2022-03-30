Not unique table/alias

I have 2 tables, servers and ports…

Ports has a foreign key which is the primary key in the servers table

I have

INSERT INTO servers (server_id,name) VALUES (1, 'Test Server'); INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (1,1); INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (2,1); INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (3,1);

I’m trying to query the database so I get the count of ports the server has as well as the servers name…Like

SELECT servers.name, COUNT(port_id) FROM ports INNER JOIN ports ON servers.servers_id = ports.server_id;

I get the error



Whats the deal?