Not unique table/alias

I have 2 tables, servers and ports…
Ports has a foreign key which is the primary key in the servers table
I have
INSERT INTO servers (server_id,name) VALUES (1, 'Test Server');
INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (1,1);
INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (2,1);
INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (3,1);
I’m trying to query the database so I get the count of ports the server has as well as the servers name…Like
SELECT servers.name, COUNT(port_id)
FROM ports
INNER JOIN ports ON servers.servers_id = ports.server_id;
I get the error
Whats the deal?