Not unique table/alias

I have 2 tables, servers and ports…
Ports has a foreign key which is the primary key in the servers table
I have

INSERT INTO servers (server_id,name) VALUES (1, 'Test Server');

INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (1,1);
INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (2,1);
INSERT INTO ports (port_id,server_id) VALUES (3,1);

I’m trying to query the database so I get the count of ports the server has as well as the servers name…Like

SELECT servers.name, COUNT(port_id)
FROM ports
INNER JOIN ports ON servers.servers_id = ports.server_id;

I get the error

Whats the deal?

Read that query again… :shifty:

dang, wrote it wrong

We’ve all done it…after looking at it forever and sure it’s right, then you show it to someone and they go “it’s right there” and you want to go hide in a hole. :lol:

thats the way it goes, if you write it out, the problem is obvious.

