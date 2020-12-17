Not to be extended 100% with the button which text is dynamic

I have a webpage at http://form.kr/q/display.php

There are 2 DIVs at the page. i.e. a button div and target div.

If you click the button, the target will be disappear.

It works fine except a problem.

The problem is on the blue button.

When the target is disappeared, the blue button become very wide to 100%.
I don’t like the blue button becomes that wide.
I want the blue button not to be changed after a user clicks the blue button.

if I put the style code below to the blue button, it will be fixed.

However, since the text “title button” is a variable which is dynamic, I can’t fix it with the code above.

How can I make its width not to be extended to 100%?

Since I am not sure whether which forum is correct for this problem between html & css and javascript .
With posting here first, I am afraid and hope it is solved at this forum.

Hi there joon1,

remove…

box1.style.display="block";

coothead

Thank you, it works fine.

However, I am afraid my original code was something wrong because I made it too simplified.

Here is another page at http://form.kr/q/display02.php.

What I want is like the quote below.

The page works fine except they become very wide to 100%.
Can I make them both button and target not to be extended to 100% in width with your help?

Hi there joon1,

here is a slightly different approach to your problem…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 }
#display-button {
	padding: 0.5em 1em;
	margin-bottom: 1em;
	border: 1px solid #000;
	background-color: #00f;
	font-size: 1em;
	font-weight: bold;
	color: #fff;
	cursor: pointer;
 }
#content1, #content2 {
	max-width: 30em;
	padding: 2em;
	border: 1px solid #999;
	border-radius: 0.5em;
	background-color: #fff;
	background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #ff0 ,  #aa0   );
}
 .hide {
 	display: none;
 }   
</style>

</head>
<body>

<button id="display-button">show Cras aliquet</button>

<div id="content1">
 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>

<div id="content2" class="hide">
 Cras aliquet sem neque, eget dignissim orci pharetra a.
</div>

<script>
(function( d ) {
   'use strict';
    var test = true,
         but = d.getElementById('display-button'),
        con1 = d.getElementById('content1'),
        con2 = d.getElementById('content2');
    but.addEventListener( 'click',
    	function() {
    		if ( test === true ) {
    			 con2.classList.remove( 'hide');
   			     con1.classList.add( 'hide');
   			     but.textContent = 'show Lorem ipsum';
   			     test = false;
    		}
    		else {
    			 con2.classList.add( 'hide');
   			     con1.classList.remove( 'hide');
   			     but.textContent = 'show Cras aliquet';
   			     test = true;    			
    		}

    	});

}( document ));
</script>

</body>
</html>

You may view a working example here…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjRNwJx

coothead

Isn’t this a continuation of your other thread ?

I made a demo for that thread but you never returned to it.