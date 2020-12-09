myDIV1 and myDIV2, shown and disappeared by turn

There are 2 DIVs, i.e, myDIV1 and myDIV2.

(1)

When the page is loading, myDIV1 only shown.

It means that myDIV2 is not shown when the page is loading.

(2)

If a button “show DIV2” is clicked,

myDIV2 is shown and myDIV1 is disappeared.

(3)

If a button “show DIV1” is clicked.

myDIV1 is shown and DIV2 is disappeared.