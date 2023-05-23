Not produced in the database

What result or output do you get on the page when you submit the form? It is highly likely that the use of the short opening php tag <? is not enabled and the php code isn’t being executed. If you do a ‘view source’ of the page in your browser you will see the raw php code.

Do you have php’s error_reporting set to E_ALL and display_errors set to ON, preferably in thephp.in on your system so that php will help you by reporting and displaying all the errors it detects?

You should be using a post method form, since you are performing an action on the page, e.g. inserting data in a database table.

You should use ‘require’ for things your php code must have for it to work.

In html5, an empty action=‘’ attribute is not valid. To cause a form to submit to the same page it is on, leave out the entire action attributed.

The post method form processing code should -