Not produced in the database

Why are the values not being added to the database?
index.php
<?
include "bd/bd.php";
$query=$bd->query("INSERT INTO bazadanuh VALUES('$_GET[name]','$_GET[login]','$_GET[password]')");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/css/styles.css">
<title>wormTest</title>
</head>
<body>
<header>
<div class="conteiner">
<form action="" method="get" >
<input type="text" id="name" name="name" placeholder="Name">
<input type="text" id="login" name="login" placeholder="Login">
<input type="password" id="password" name="password" placeholder="Password">
<input type="password" id="password2" name="password2" placeholder="Password2">
<input type="submit" id="button" name="button" value="Отправить" >
</form>
</div>
</header>
</body>
</html>
bd.php
<?php
$bd = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '', 'formTest',);
?>
There are database connections.
What result or output do you get on the page when you submit the form? It is highly likely that the use of the short opening php tag <? is not enabled and the php code isn’t being executed. If you do a ‘view source’ of the page in your browser you will see the raw php code.
Do you have php’s error_reporting set to E_ALL and display_errors set to ON, preferably in thephp.in on your system so that php will help you by reporting and displaying all the errors it detects?
You should be using a post method form, since you are performing an action on the page, e.g. inserting data in a database table.
You should use ‘require’ for things your php code must have for it to work.
In html5, an empty action=‘’ attribute is not valid. To cause a form to submit to the same page it is on, leave out the entire action attributed.
The post method form processing code should -
- Detect if a post method form was submitted.
- Trim (mainly so that you can detect if all white-space characters were entered), then validate all inputs before using them, storing user/validation errors in an array using the field name as the main array index.
- After the end of the validation logic, of there are no errors (the array holding the user/validation errors is empty), use the submitted data.
- You should be using a prepared query to prevent any sql special characters in a value from being able to break the sql query syntax, which is how sql injection is accomplished.
- You should always list out the columns for an insert query. This helps make your code self-documenting and insures that if the order of the columns in the table is altered, that the query will continue to work correctly.
- You should NOT store plain-text passwords. Use php’s password_hash() and password_verify().
- Your database design must enforce uniqueness (it is the last step in the process.) Any column(s) that must be unique, must be defined as a unique index. You would than test in the error handling for this insert query if a duplicate index error (number) occurred. If the error number is for a duplicate index error, you would setup a message (add it to the array of user/validation errors) letting the user know what was wrong with the data that they submitted.