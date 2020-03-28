Not being able to upload images in the directory with the images name in the database?

Code for Insert images in the database:

<?php $host="localhost"; $username="root"; $pass=""; $db="registration"; $conn=mysqli_connect($host,$username,$pass,$db); if(!$conn){ die("Database connection error"); } // insert query for register page if(isset($_POST['ronel'])){ $images = $_FILES['file']['name']; $target_dir = "uploads/"; $target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["file"]["name"]); // Select file type $imageFileType = strtolower(pathinfo($target_file,PATHINFO_EXTENSION)); // Valid file extensions $extensions_arr = array("jpg","jpeg","png","gif","pdf"); // Check extension if( in_array($imageFileType,$extensions_arr) ) { $details=$_POST['details']; $location=$_POST['location']; $checkbox=$_POST['checkbox']; $injured=$_POST['injured']; $agegender=$_POST['agegender']; $contact=$_POST['contact']; $empid=$_POST['empid']; $dept=$_POST['dept']; $organization=$_POST['organization']; $summary=$_POST['summary']; $name=$_POST['name']; $outcome=$_POST['outcome']; $cause=$_POST['cause']; $action=$_POST['action']; $reportedname=$_POST['reportedname']; $position=$_POST['position']; $organisation=$_POST['organisation']; $reportedcontact=$_POST['reportedcontact']; $reporteddept=$_POST['reporteddept']; $status="Pending"; $comment=$_POST['comment']; $query="INSERT INTO `proposals` (`details`,`location`,`date`,`time`,`checkbox`,`injured`,`agegender`,`contact`,`empid`,`dept` ,`organization`,`summary`,`images`,`outcome`,`cause`,`action`,`reportedname`,`position`,`organisation`,`reportedcontact`,`reporteddept`,`status`,`comment`) VALUES ('$details','$location', current_timestamp(),current_timestamp(),'$checkbox','$injured','$agegender','$contact','$empid','$dept' ,'$organization','$summary','$name','$outcome','$cause','$action','$reportedname','$position','$organisation','$reportedcontact','$reporteddept','$status','$comment')"; $res=mysqli_query($conn,$query); if($res){ $_SESSION['success']="Not Inserted successfully!"; header('Location:'); }else{ echo "<script>alert('Proposal not applied!');</script>"; } // Upload file move_uploaded_file($_FILES['file']['tmp_name'],$target_dir.$name); } } date_default_timezone_set("Asia/Kolkata"); ?>

Here is my Input file:

<form class="form-horizontal" method="post" action="" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <input type="hidden" name="ronel" value=""> <div class="form-group"> <label style="position:absolute; left:63%; top:425px;" for="inputEmail" class="col-lg-3"><b>Upload Images Here :</b></label><br><br> <div class="col-lg-9"> <input style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:420px;" type="file" name="file" enctype="multipart/form-data" class="form-control" name="incident_reference" onchange="document.getElementById('inc_ref').src = window.URL.createObjectURL(this.files[0]); document.getElementById('inc_ref').className +='_active'; document.getElementById('inc_ref_span').className += '_hidden'"> </div><iframe id="inc_ref" class="form-group" width="220px" height="130px" style="position:absolute; left:78%; top:32%;"></iframe> </div>

Here is the error code :