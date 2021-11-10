Node.js url module vs Javascript URL

0
I was searching for the
URL module when I found the
URL on both JavaScript and Node.js.
I have a few questions:
- Is the JavaScript
URLdifferent from the Node.js URL?
- What is the difference between the
URLmodule in Node.js and the features of JavaScript?
- Inside the documentation was written, the
URLis known as a global object. So you no longer need to require a
urlmodule?
Browser-compatible URL class, implemented by following the WHATWG URL Standard. Examples of parsed URLs may be found in the Standard itself. The URL class is also available on the global object .
Inside the global object platform, I also saw the
http ,
path ,
os , etc. modules.
I wanted to use the
os and
path modules without requiring (because they are inside global objects) but my file execution failed:
> node test.js
console.log(path); // ReferenceError: path is not defined
I also wrote the following code but the undefined value was printed in the output:
console.log(global.path); // undefined
- what is the reason?
But when I use these in REPL, it returns the following output:
<ref *1> {
resolve: [Function: resolve],
normalize: [Function: normalize],
isAbsolute: [Function: isAbsolute],
join: [Function: join],
relative: [Function: relative],
toNamespacedPath: [Function: toNamespacedPath],
dirname: [Function: dirname],
basename: [Function: basename],
extname: [Function: extname],
format: [Function: bound _format],
parse: [Function: parse],
sep: '\\',
...
...
- What is the reason for the difference between REPL and script file?
Thanks for your attention. I’m looking forward to your reply.