Node.js express cors problem

I hae install on a windows vps a node.js express webserver and a website with ejs template, when i call localhost on the vps server browser it works, and i have open port 80 for the vps server but when i call the website from outside with webbrowser then i see in the console.log error about cors policy.

In the node js serve file i have include the following code:

let cors = require("cors"); app.use(cors({ origin: 'http://localhost', methods: ['GET', 'PUT', 'POST'], allowedHeaders: ['Content-Type', 'Authorization'], credentials: true }));

i did think that should help, but it does not, does somebody know how i must setup this to make it ossible for calling the website from outside the vps server?