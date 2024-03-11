Nginx not serving php files but downloading them

I can serve a custom 404 page if no file exists, however, when I try to also remove .html and .php ext from URLS where a file does exist the 404 stops working and vice versa. I am trying to do both. Sever a specific 404.php file and also when a file exists then remove the .php ext from the URL.
Here is config
server {
listen 80;
listen [::]:80;
server_name www.example.com;
return 301 https://example.com$request_uri;
}
server {
# Port to listen on, can also be set in IP:PORT format
listen 80;
listen [::]:80;
server_name example.com;
error_page 404 @not_found;
location @not_found {
try_files /page-404.html @fallback;
}
location @fallback {
root /opt/bitnami/nginx/html;
try_files /page-404.html =404;
}
}
Does anyone know how to do both?