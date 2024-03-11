Nginx not serving php files but downloading them

I can serve a custom 404 page if no file exists, however, when I try to also remove .html and .php ext from URLS where a file does exist the 404 stops working and vice versa. I am trying to do both. Sever a specific 404.php file and also when a file exists then remove the .php ext from the URL.

Here is config

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name www.example.com; return 301 https://example.com$request_uri; } server { # Port to listen on, can also be set in IP:PORT format listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name example.com; error_page 404 @not_found; location @not_found { try_files /page-404.html @fallback; } location @fallback { root /opt/bitnami/nginx/html; try_files /page-404.html =404; } }

Does anyone know how to do both?