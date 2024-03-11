Nginx not serving php files but downloading them

Server Config
1

I can serve a custom 404 page if no file exists, however, when I try to also remove .html and .php ext from URLS where a file does exist the 404 stops working and vice versa. I am trying to do both. Sever a specific 404.php file and also when a file exists then remove the .php ext from the URL.

Here is config

server {
    listen 80;
    listen [::]:80;
    server_name www.example.com;
    return 301 https://example.com$request_uri;
}
server {
    # Port to listen on, can also be set in IP:PORT format
    listen  80;
    listen [::]:80;

    server_name example.com; 

    error_page 404 @not_found;
    location @not_found {
        try_files /page-404.html @fallback;
    }
    location @fallback {
        root /opt/bitnami/nginx/html;
        try_files /page-404.html =404;
    }

}

Does anyone know how to do both?